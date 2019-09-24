Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy despite their long runs in the music industry as singers, have never been on any song. The two dancehall acts have been considered arch-rivals until their peace conference after the 2019 VGMAs fracas.

Ever since they patched up their rift, fans have been calling for a collaboration between the two acts and it looks it will finally happen as the C.E.O of Eurostar Global Limousine, a luxury car rental company operating in three African countries, has expressed his willingness to finance the collaboration.

READ ALSO: Shatta Bandle featured in new video by Rudeboy of P Square fame

Oscar Doe made this known on his Instagram page when he posted photos of the musicians and wrote “BREAKING NEWS: I WANT TO SPONSOR THE BIGGEST MUSIC COLLABORATION BETWEEN GHANA'S TOP ARTISTS @SHATA WALE @shattawalenima , STONEBWOY @stonebwoyb AND SARKODIE @sarkodie AND TOP THREE TOP NIGERIA ARTISTS WIZKID @wizkidayo , DAVIDO @davidoofficial , BURNA BOY @burnaboygram NEXT YEAR! SHOULD I GO AHEAD? MAKING HISTORY FOR AFRICA SHOWBIZ KINGOSCAR GENIUS MASTER PIECE THINKING! WOW WOW WOW”