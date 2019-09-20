The diminutive internet sensation has made a star-appearance in a new music video to a new song by Rudebow of P Square fame. The song is titled “Audio Money”.

The Nigerian singer dropped a teaser of the music video, to whet the appetite of his fans ahead of its release, and the internet has gone crazy over Shatta Bandle’s appearance in the video.

"100k comments.....and I will release the video" Rudeboy wrote, and this triggered over eleven thousand comments from fans after two hours of his post, who are all anxious to watch Shatta Bandle in the video.

Watch it below.