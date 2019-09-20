The Kumawood actress, Gladys Boaku, popularly known as Nayas, tied the knot with her newfound love, only identified as a German Borga, at a beautiful traditional wedding.

The traditional wedding happened today, Friday, September 20, 2019, and it was attended by some movie stars and entertainers. Among those spotted at the wedding were Pamela Odame Watara, Brother Sammy, among others.

The actress months ago attracted attention after she stormed the studios of Adom FM, with a hidden cane, to lash musician Ernest Owusu for denying her publicly. Nayas has happily moved on and found s new love, who married her at colourful traditional wedding.

Watch some of the videos below: