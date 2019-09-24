Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group label disclosed this in a press release issued on Tuesday, September 24.

According to the label, the two parties entered into a one-year contract on January 22, 2018, with an option of extension for four years but opted out after the first year (which ended on January 21, 2019).

“The company has continued to work with Kelvyn Boy until now, under the terms of the agreement”, the statement said. “Following the audit, the company has considered the expired status of the agreement as well as the conducts of Kelvyn Boy during its tenure, and decided not to trigger the Option (contract extension)”.

This statement comes after Kelvyn Boy publicly went on his knees to apologise to Stonebwoy for making some ‘disrespectful’ remarks about his authenticity in the afro-dancehall fraternity.

The “Mea” hitmaker in his recent interviews has been going hard at his boss, claiming to be the true afrobeats performer.

Kelvyn Boy, under Burniton Music Group, released several hits including “Coffee”, “Ginger”, “Afrobeats” and “Na You” featuring Stonebwoy.

Last year, he won the “Unsung” award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but this year, he lost the “Best New Artiste” award to RuffTown Records’ Wendy Shay.