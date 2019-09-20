According to him, Blakk Cedi – who has worked with him for three years – has now assumed a new role as his ‘agent’.

He made this revelation following reports claiming that rifts ensued in his camp after Louisa Ansong – the wife of Stonebwoy – took charge of some management and financial decisions.

“There has been structural amendment at Burniton Music Group”, Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Friday, September 20. “And therefore, going forward, Black Cedi is now my agent. He is not my manager or road manager anymore, but he is more than a manager now”.

The “Tuff Seed” singer stated that all the artistes under his record label can be booked through Black Cedi henceforth. He, however, stated that people can book him directly through his social media channels.

Explaining the reason behind the amendment, he cited ‘internal issues’ as a contributing factor.

“There have been some internal things that needed to be fixed just like any other company does”.

He further stated that he and his manager cannot wash their dirty linen in public but the recent decision wasn’t done in a bad faith.

“Work will definitely continue and we shall gain greater heights. Just watch”, he concluded.

Listen to the full interview below.