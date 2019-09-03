Several media outlets have reported that the two have parted way over monetary issues and rift in the Burniton Music Group camp.

But a recent video of the two suggests otherwise.

The “Shuga” hitmaker post on his Instagram story a video of himself and his manager at the birthday party for the wife of Rev. Obofour.

Stonebwoy was seen in separate performing at the event.

Former Zylofon Media PR and showbiz analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo recently claimed that Dr Louisa Anson, wife of Stonebwoy – who went on tour with the team – was not happy about many issues which contributed to the alleged rift and confusion at the camp.

It was alleged that Louisa was meddling in the management of Stonebwoy which has also added to the fallout between Blakk Cedi and Stonebwoy.

A few weeks ago, Louisa was rumoured to be at the centre of the rift between Stonebwoy and his manager Blakk Cedi.

Reacting to a story she sighted online, on her Instagram stories, she asked whether it was worth it to publish “lies about someone just to drive traffic to your blog.”

“So is it worth publishing LIES about someone just to drive traffic to your blog???,” she wrote on the screenshot of the story published by the website.