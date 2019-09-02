According to reports, there is confusion in the Bhim Nation camp, which has seen the dancehall act and his longtime manager in disagreement over certain issues, threatening to cause their breakup.

An account from a Ghanaian online portal stated that Stonebwoy’s wife is also one major factor causing the disagreement between her husband and his close friend, Blakk Cedi, as she is forcing her way to control the singer's career.

Reacting to the publication, the mother of two trashed the report, asking that, why will a blog concoct such a story about her, all in a bid to drive traffic to the portal. “So is it worth it publishing lies about someone just to drive traffic to your blog?” she wrote.

See her screenshot below.