For some past days now, there have been rumours indicating that all is not well in the Bhim Nation camp, after reports of Stonebwoy not following his protégé, Kelvyn Boy, on Instagram caught attention online.

According to a new report by myjoyonline.com, Blakk Cedi, who plays the role as Stonebwoy’s manager, appears to be at loggerheads with his longtime friend over financial concerns and management issues.

“According to our sources, Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s manager is being accused of allegedly mishandling funds of Stonebwoy. This has caused distrust between the artiste and his manager.” the website wrote.

The report is also added that the two parties have also been in disagreement over how the new artistes (Kelvyn Boy and O.V Music) they have under the Burnington Music Group should be managed and promoted.

Deep throat sources told the portal that “Stonebwoy allegedly unhappy Blakk Cedi is focused on promoting Kelvyn Boy”. However, Blakk Cedi insisted that the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker is an already established artiste hence it is important to give attention to the new artiste

It has also been mentioned that out of the split wave in the Bhim Nation camp, Blakk Cedi has returned to Ghana leaving Stonebwoy in the U.K for another leg of his “Shuga Europe tour’.

The entertainment desk of pulse.com.gh placed a call to the Bhim Nation Camp but has had no feedback yet.