The first leg of the #BehindDaHitz challenge Sarkodie has called for, happened last night between Jay Q and Appietus, who thrilled fans with classic throwback songs they produced for the likes of Buk Bak, VIP, MzBel, Ofori Ampongsah and others years back.

Amidst conversation around Ghanaian music, a fan fingered KiDi for also drifting away from making classical songs to following trends. The fan with the handle @Shadyy_ wrote “Kidi went from dropping songs like Never Again to Enjoyment. Anyway, that's what we love over here. DJ take us awaayyy at Serallio”.

Responding to the tweet, the “Gyal Dem Sugar” singer called out Ghanaians, to be honest. Stating that should he be doing such classical songs, he would have been an underground artiste by now with his music only reaching some few people.

See his tweet below.