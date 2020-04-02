As such, American music icons Timberland and Swizz Beatz started a challenge for renowned sound engineers to face each in a battle to play their hit tracks to prove who produced the hottest bangers.

By way of showing some of the faces behind the hit tracks, Sarkodie, who appears to be following the trend, called the shots for Ghana’s top producers from years back to hop on the challenge, nominating Jay Q and Appietus to kick it off.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo drops evidence to trash her alleged sex tape featuring Kwesi Arthur

"In these times we need to b informed and stay safe but at the same time stay entertained while locked down ( Very necessary )... big shouts to the legends Tim x Swizz ... got off the phone with a lot of GH producers and still speaking with more to start this epic moment," Sarkodie wrote to the video below.

The battle between the two scheduled to happen on Wednesday, 1st April, live on Instagram came off on time and fans were thrilled with back to back hit tracks from veteran sound engineers. The pair took fans through some of the hottest bangers they have created years way back.

Top musicians including Sarkodie, M.anifest, Edem, D Black, Kojo Cue, Pappy Kojo among others joined fans to watch the challenge which sparked various discussions and debate around Ghana music, flooding all the Twitter trending spots with topics around the battle between the two and which Ghanaian sound engineers should face each other in the next round.

For the first time since the novel virus outbreak in Ghana, all COVID-19 related topics trending were swept out of the trend list, proving how fans enjoyed the challenge. See what some have been saying in the tweets below.