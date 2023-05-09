KiDi proves he doesn't have stroke in his first interview after health break (WATCH)

Trashing the claim, Richie Mensah has stated clearly that his artiste is not down with a stroke. According to him, the rumours are clickbait. "KiDi hasn't had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait," he said in a Tweet.

KiDi who cancelled his North America tour earlier this year due to his ill health later broke his silence over the reports about his health.

In an Instagram post on Friday, April 14, KiDi reiterated the reason for taking the social media break, while addressing the rumours from what he calls “bad actors.”

"A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media. In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands i work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I cant appreciate you enough.

After breaking his silence on his health, KiDi followed it with a new song he titled 'I Lied'. In the song, the emotional KiDi sang about his health and ordeal.

"If I tell you I am OK, I lied. I am smiling but I am dead inside," he said in the song. Further singing, he continued that "look into my eye you see the pain inside, I don't want to chill I wanna stay inside. If I show you my liver, you go take me prayer".

Proving that he is fit for the stage, KiDi showed up to perform at the ongoing VGMAs. He briefly performed 'Blessed', 'I Lied' and 'We Outside' to the surprise of the audience and viewers of the award show.

Despite KiDi's performance, some fans have doubted his fitness to return to music but in a new interview, the ' Say Cheese' singer says he is fit as he trashes claims that he is down with a stroke.