Though others have complained about this move, the Ghanaian singer, during an interview with Selorm Tali for pulse.com.gh, said that the kids are already having sex, therefore, it’s important to teach them about it.

However, the mother of one, who is out with a new song "Yes I Do", says it must be done carefully, so, in the long run, it doesn’t rather encourage the kids to go and have sex.

Becca says she has ever embarked on a menstrual hygiene project and from her experience, the pupils really need sex education. Becca says if she’s contacted to help raise awareness about this programme, she will be available if for the betterment of the children.

Watch the video below.