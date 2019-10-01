Counsellor Lutterodt in a heated confrontation has embarrassed an up and coming singer, who is thriving on nudity to sell her career.

Apart from sharing explicit videos and pictures of herself on social media, the singer identified as Bad Girl Nafisah has once shown off her panties during a radio interview and recently, she took them off during a performance to entertain her audience.

READ ALSO: https://www.instagram.com/p/B3C6kK5n3O2/Born again Counsellor Lutterodt delievers hot gospel freestyle

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Nafisah met Counselor Lutterodt during a radio show and the controversial counsellor blatantly and furiously told her that she is being foolish for act and she needs to apologize.

The singer in her defiant reply said she removed her panties out of excitement and she doesn’t think her explicit action will have any impact on the younger generation because the children are already spoilt. After this comment, the counsellor went ballistic on her.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.