Kids of celebrities with the potential to take after their parents

Dorcas Agambila

In the vibrant world of Ghanaian entertainment, the spotlight often extends to the talented offspring of celebrated personalities.

Several celebrity parents, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, and KiDi, have children who are showing early signs of inheriting their parents' artistic prowess.

Sarkodie and his son MJ

Sarkodie, known for his lyrical prowess in the rap scene, has a young one who might be the next wordsmith in the making.

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie's son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, may be following in his father's footsteps as a creative talent. At just three years old, MJ, as he is affectionately called, is already exhibiting signs that he could create beats to make music.

Stonebwoy and his daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla

Stonebwoy's child is already immersed in the rhythms of life, potentially following in the footsteps of the renowned dancehall artist.

Jidula often features in videos singing and dancing with her brother, Janam Joachim Satekla, mimicking her father’s performance.

Jidula’s talent has received high praise from Stonebwoy’s fans, who are delighted to see that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Okyeame Kwame and his son

Okyeame Kwame, with his knack for blending music and intellect, has a promising successor in his own home.

Okyeame Kwame, for close to two decades, established himself as one of the best rappers in Ghana, but his seven-year-old son has given him a run for his money.

His son has featured in songs and it is always a delight to watch.

Shatta Wale and Majesty

Shatta Wale's child inherits not only the famous surname but also the charisma that has made Shatta a household name.

Baby Mama of dancehall act Shatta Wale has tipped her son, Majesty to be a music star in the future.

Kidi and Zane

KiDi, known for his soulful tunes, may see his musical legacy carried forward by his offspring.

As these young talents grow, Ghanaians eagerly anticipate the possibility of a new generation of stars emerging from these illustrious lineages, bringing fresh energy and creativity to the country's entertainment landscape.

The stage is set for the offspring of these celebrities to carve their paths and shine in the spotlight, creating a legacy that continues to captivate audiences.

