King Paluta reacts to video of church members enjoying his song in church

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian hiplife artiste King Paluta is riding one of the biggest waves of his music career after winning the 2024 TGMA Best New Artiste of the Year.

A new video of Ghanaians singing King Paluta's Makoma during a church service has refueled the conversation about the song's impact.

The video of Ghanaians heartily singing King Paluta's song at church has gained significant traction on social media. King Paluta reacted to the video by saying, "Make nobody write apology letter come again o."

This is the second time the inspirational song has found itself in the news after some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were also spotted dancing to the song.

In the video shared on X by EdHub, the church members, mostly clad in white were spotted singing along and dancing to the catchy song while the band provided the beats.

A young man clad in black with white sneakers led the song.

The church, however, is yet to be identified.

This would be the second time a song by King Paluta has been spotted being performed at a church.

His remarks were in reference to a catholic priest who was moved to sing the second verse of his song Aseda while preaching forgiveness to a new couple.

Earlier, it was reported that a letter signed by Reverend Father Peter Twumasi, the Catholic priest who sang King Paluta's song during mass, had appeared online.

In the letter addressed to the National Liturgical Commission, the priest apologised, saying he let his guard down.

