King Paluta’s 'Aseda' captivates church congregation during offertory time

The priest, identified as the presiding priest of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Kumawu-Abodomase, passionately sang the song as his congregation cheered him on.

'Aseda' by King Paluta is about showing gratitude to God for His goodness, delivering the singer from all evil machinations, and elevating him above his enemies.

The song is enjoyed by both the young and old in society because of its relatable and uplifting lyrics.

King Paluta is currently the talk of the town, thanks to the massive wave he's riding with his song "Makoma," a tune that's on everyone's lips.

The love piece by the reigning Telecel Music Awards Best New Artist of the Year has significantly gone viral, reaching almost every home in Ghana and beyond.

King Paluta’s rise to fame can be attributed to his consistency and dedication to his craft. He has released several hit songs and collaborated with other artists, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to different music styles.

