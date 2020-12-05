John Dumelo, who is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), faces a stiff competition from the sitting MP and parliamentary candidate of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lydia Alhassan.

Ahead of the December polls, which will be held on Monday, December 7, some colleague actors and friends of John Dumelo stormed his constituency to throw their weights behind him.

Those who were spotted campaigning for him were Frederick Nuamah, Kalsoume Sinare, James Gardiner, who had earlier slammed the actors who campaigned against John Dumelo, Kofi Adjorlolo, Roselyn Ngissah, Pascalin Edwards and wife of John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.

They were spotted in NDC colours – some were in their normal attire – while holding placards displaying campaign messages of the NDC and John Dumelo.

Last week, Lydia Alhassan stirred up the creative arts industry when he lined up some top actors, Bibi Bright, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and General Ntatia, to campaign against their colleague John Dumelo.

Media personality Bridget Otoo has called out actors, describing the move as ‘terrible, unintelligent, comedic’.

“Here is a funny idea! I want to understand what the actors campaigning against @johndumelo1 in Ayawaso west Wuogon, are telling voters that if you vote John, he would behave like us? Terrible, unintelligent, comedic? Own goal paaaaa,” she said in a tweet.

Actress Christiana Awuni appeared on Accra FM last week where she expressed her disappointment in actors who stormed Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency early this week to campaign against fellow actor John Dumelo – who is contesting the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.

She further chastised Prince Davido Osei for using the NPP campaign platform to engage in politics of insults.

But Prince David Osei fired back at Christiana Awuni, saying she needs free education to comprehend politics and democracy.

He said he has the right to support any political party of his choice (because he isn’t the first person to do this) and that Christiana is ‘inciting unnecessary hate’.