The Ghanaian Highlife singer’s biological father, Kwabena Krah Boakye, has not been heard of for over 30 years and it has been presumed that he died in Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Krah Boakye, who travelled to seek greener pastures in the West African francophone country was reported to have died in the infamous 1993 violence after a football match between Kotoko and Asec Mimosas, an Ivorian football club based in Abidjan.

kofi B

However, mystery unfolded an evening after the burial of Kofi B as a neighbour brought Mr Boakye home after he asked for directions.

The astonished family confessed they mistook him for a ghost or stranger until they saw a tattoo of his name on his hand, and how he correctly answered some questions posed to him.

Talking about his life during his absence, Mr Boakye, who suffers partial amnesia, recounted how he was robbed by thieves in Abidjan who forced him to live in misery. He added he left with the option to sleep at lorry stations in one of the border towns until a good Samaritan spotted him.

According to him, he narrated his ordeal to one woman who agreed to help him locate his family in Ghana and paid his travel fare. In a report by adomonline.com, that was how Kofi B's late father found his way to Agogo before seeking directions which led him to safely arrived home.

Mr Boakye is now believed to be in his mid-seventies and some of his family members who spoke to Kofi TV, believe that his late son's ghost took the form of the Samaritan to end his father’s long-standing ordeal.

Kofi B

Kofi B, born Kofi Boakye Yiadom, who is known for hit songs such as Mmbrowa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers among other hit songs, died 9 months ago in Cape Coast after he was rushed to hospital one Sunday dawn.

Kofi Nti, a close friend to the late singer, who was with him before he passed on said that “I knew he was not well before we embarked on a journey to Abaase Domenase in the Central Region. I have always known that Kofi B had high blood pressure but I didn’t know how intense it had become”.

Kofi Nti

He explained that they lodged in a hotel in the town ready to perform at the show only for Kofi B to bang on his door around 2:30 am that he was not feeling too good, hence, he was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Kofi B laid to rest

Kofi Nti was laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, at his hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.