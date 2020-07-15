Explaining why this makes him feel good, the "Angela" hitmaker said this will make the Lynx Entertainment record label have more time to focus its resources on just two boys than taking care of four boys.

Dope Nation

"It makes me feel good. They are too matured for Lynx. I believe their time is over and I believe there is time for everything. May God helps them and I am happy for them. I am glad that what will be shared among four boys will now be shared among two," he told a Joy News reporter.

READ ALSO: 11 Ghanaian celebrities who got ‘day jobs’ that you probably don’t know about

Dope Nation, the twins music duo known for hit songs like 'Zanku' 'Eish' 'Naami' among others signed a management deal with the record label managed by Richie Mensah in 2019 and a few weeks ago they announced that they have parted ways.