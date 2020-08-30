The 23-year-old singer emerged as the Artiste of The Year at the 21st VGMA which just ended at the Accra International Conference Center. Kuami beat competition from Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal and Diana Hamilton.

The Lynx Entertainment signed act becomes the next artiste to win the title after the late Ebony Reigns as the category was cancelled last year due to the chaos that erupted when Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed on stage at the ceremony.

Receiving his award, Eugene, who also won Highlife Artiste of the Year said: " God is good, thank you so much to every Ghanaian out there for supporting this Kuami Eugene project, from Fadama, I no expect this, Thank you so much, Richie Mensah, I'll never forget this".

Other big winners from the night include Kwesi Arthur, who won Rapper of the Year, Ras Kuuku and Fameye who also came up as the Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year and New Artiste of the Year respectively.

Watch the video below for the moment the 'Angela' hitmaker was announced as the ultimate winner.