Fans of the Ghanaian singer are coming to terms that they being starved from his songs, therefore, mounting pressure on him to drop something new. However, according to Rockstar, the pressure has turned to attacks on him that he can’t endure any more.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Eiii releasing song too is it by force. I say when I’m ready I will drop a song”. Revealing that the attacks go beyond just comments on social media, he added that “Some People For Stop the attacks in my DM. I beg you Face with rolling eyes na I no do anything wrong”.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is a staunch NDC supporter who lost a bet on the Party - Pope Skinny

Some of the fans confirming the attack replied Kuami Eugene saying that “We miss you that's why” and another said “We want songs oooo rockstar... It's by force!!”. See his tweet and more reactions below and tell us your thoughts.