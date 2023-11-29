Kuami Eugene's girlfriend accused me of sleeping with him - Former househelp Mary reveals

Parts of her latest interview with Der Mad King, captures claims that Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend played a role in her exit from the house.

Kuami Eugene and Mary Pulse Ghana

According to her, Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend accused her of sleeping with him.

Mary said the lady claimed that she has got video evidence on her phone to that effect.

“Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend said she’s got evidence that I have been sleeping with him. She said she has video evidence, her friends were also saying same,” she told the interviewer.

All of this is coming after she was fired by the musician and although Kuami has not issued an official statement, the girl has mentioned that she was asked because she returned late on an errand one day and that infuriated the Rockstar who demonstrated the cordial relationship between him and his house help on Social media several times.