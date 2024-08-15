Kwabena Kwabena's career suffered after supporting NPP; he got nothing - Ashis

However, in an exclusive interview, Ashis dismissed Okraku-Mantey’s remarks as "vague" and questioned the deputy minister's definition of "bigger."

Ashis explained that while Kwabena Kwabena's career remained stable after initially supporting the NPP in 2008, the situation changed when the NPP lost the 2012 election. The singer faced significant challenges, including backlash from opposition-aligned fans and a decline in support.

“He was targeted in many instances. Some of his fans from the opposition side were upset with him for using his platform to campaign for the NPP. Others felt disappointed in his decision. On social media, he faced a lot of backlash and insults, and some fans even said they wouldn’t attend his shows anymore, leading to a drop in numbers,” Ashis explained.

Despite these setbacks, during an interview with Ashis GhanaWeb’s Isaac Dadzie on August 14, 2024, he noted that Kwabena Kwabena continued to work hard, hoping for support from the NPP, which did not materialise, even after the party won the 2016 election.

“He believed that once the party he supported came into power, he could make a few calls and receive some assistance, but those efforts went unanswered. He had to struggle on his own,” Ashis added.

Ashis argued that any growth in Kwabena Kwabena's career was due to the artist's own efforts rather than any direct support from the NPP. “Why take credit for something you didn’t contribute to? You didn’t give him any money or support, so if he has grown, it’s not because he endorsed the NPP. In fact, he faced backlash for that endorsement and had to work his way back up. So Mark’s statement is vague,” he said.

Ashis emphasised that Kwabena Kwabena's endorsement of the NPP was driven by genuine admiration for Akufo-Addo, not financial gain, and that future political engagements would be treated strictly as business ventures.

“He wasn’t paid for anything. He supported Akufo-Addo out of love. Lessons have been learned, and from now on, everything will be approached as a business,” he declared.