According to news reports, the Kumawood actor and his wife, Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu, have ended their marriage.
Kwaku Manu reportedly divorces U.S based wife
The marriage of Kwaku Manu has reportedly hit the rocks.
Mrs Manu who has four children with the comic actor has been based in the U.S for some time now.
The reason for the alleged split is unclear but according to Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, Kwaku Manu is divorcing his wife in a dramatic circumstance.
The blogger shared a photo of Kwaku Manu and his wife and wrote; “Popular Kumawood Star Kwaku Manu divorces US-based wife in dramatic circumstances”.
This comes as shock to many as Kwaku Manu and his wife have been one of the nicest Kumawood star couples with their beautiful family. There has never been any recent report of the actor and his wife going through any challenge with their marriage.
Kwaku Manu has also not issued any statement on the report.
