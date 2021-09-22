RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaku Manu reportedly divorces U.S based wife

Selorm Tali

The marriage of Kwaku Manu has reportedly hit the rocks.

Kwaku Manu and wife
Kwaku Manu and wife

According to news reports, the Kumawood actor and his wife, Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu, have ended their marriage.

Mrs Manu who has four children with the comic actor has been based in the U.S for some time now.

The reason for the alleged split is unclear but according to Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, Kwaku Manu is divorcing his wife in a dramatic circumstance.

Kwaku Manu family
Kwaku Manu family Kwaku Manu family Pulse Ghana

The blogger shared a photo of Kwaku Manu and his wife and wrote; “Popular Kumawood Star Kwaku Manu divorces US-based wife in dramatic circumstances”.

Kwaku Manu and wife allegedly split according to Kobby Kyei
Kwaku Manu and wife allegedly split according to Kobby Kyei Kwaku Manu and wife allegedly split according to Kobby Kyei Pulse Ghana

This comes as shock to many as Kwaku Manu and his wife have been one of the nicest Kumawood star couples with their beautiful family. There has never been any recent report of the actor and his wife going through any challenge with their marriage.

Kwaku Manu has also not issued any statement on the report.

