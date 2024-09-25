ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaku Manu shows off as he drives Tesla Cybertruck for the first time

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu recently travelled to the US and had his first ride in a Tesla Cybertruck, which he shared on social media.

This occurred shortly after news of his former wife’s marriage to a Caucasian man surfaced on social media.

Photos of him exploring New York after landing in the US excited his fans, who continue to support the actor and media personality.

In a recent post about his experience with the Tesla Cybertruck, the actor expressed his admiration for the electric vehicle's unique features.

Despite the fact that mass production of the Cybertruck only began in 2023, Tesla reportedly sells over 2,000 units of the Cybertruck weekly, according to Yahoo Finance.

The electric vehicle has also become a prop for many celebrities, who use the hype around it for their flashy videos. Ghanaian musician King Promise drove one during his 'True to Self' album listening event in the US.

Kwaku Manu referenced King Promise's experience with the Cybertruck and expressed his pride in being one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have had the opportunity to ride in the Cybertruck.

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey Nyarko divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei.

Although the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that they both made efforts to keep the marriage intact before ultimately deciding to part ways.

He pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.

Recently, Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried, this time to a white man, which sparked widespread online discussion.

Despite the attention, Kwaku Manu remains unfazed, focusing on his own life and maintaining a positive attitude towards his ex-wife's happiness.

