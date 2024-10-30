Kwaku Manu weighs in on late Akua Donkor's feud with Delay(VIDEO)

In a heated interview some years back, Akua Donkor alleged that Delay had humiliated her, calling her a "mad woman" and an "illiterate" for launching a political party.

In response, Donkor stated that she had cursed Delay and vowed never to forgive her.

Reflecting on Akua Donkor’s passing, Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts, saying, "I thought of Delay after I woke up and heard Akua Donkor had died. I asked myself if Delay and the woman had settled their feud before she died."

The Kumawood actor added that many believe Akua Donkor’s curses would no longer hold power over Delay now that the politician has passed.

Nonetheless, Kwaku Manu wondered if there was any reconciliation between them, given the late politician’s lasting bitterness over the alleged disrespect she faced on national television.

Akwasi Baffour, the eldest son of Akua Donkor, has shared details about the events leading up to his mother’s passing, revealing that they all unfolded on the same day.

