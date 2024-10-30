ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaku Manu weighs in on late Akua Donkor's feud with Delay(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has revisited the long-standing feud between the late politician Akua Donkor and media personality Delay following Donkor’s passing on Monday, 28 October 2024.

Delay and Akua Donkor
Delay and Akua Donkor

In a video sighted online, Kwaku Manu recalled how the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) had clashed with Delay on her television show.

Recommended articles

In a heated interview some years back, Akua Donkor alleged that Delay had humiliated her, calling her a "mad woman" and an "illiterate" for launching a political party.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

In response, Donkor stated that she had cursed Delay and vowed never to forgive her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on Akua Donkor’s passing, Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts, saying, "I thought of Delay after I woke up and heard Akua Donkor had died. I asked myself if Delay and the woman had settled their feud before she died."

The Kumawood actor added that many believe Akua Donkor’s curses would no longer hold power over Delay now that the politician has passed.

Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

Nonetheless, Kwaku Manu wondered if there was any reconciliation between them, given the late politician’s lasting bitterness over the alleged disrespect she faced on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwasi Baffour, the eldest son of Akua Donkor, has shared details about the events leading up to his mother’s passing, revealing that they all unfolded on the same day.

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans
Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans Pulse Ghana

Akwasi recalled receiving an early morning call around 4 a.m. on Monday, 28th October, informing him of his mother’s sudden illness. Concerned, he learned that relatives in Accra had noticed Akua Donkor was unwell and had rushed her to Nsawam Government Hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, the doctors there referred her to Ridge Hospital, also known as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nadia Buari

East Legon accident: Nadia Buari prays for families despite 'pain too deep to forgive'

Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie

'I didn't know 'Happy Day' was political; I'm still paying the price' - Kuami Eugene

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa plans new sing-a-thon despite disqualification from world record

PulseInfluencerAwards 2024

All you missed at the just-ended, most talked-about Pulse Influencer Awards 2024