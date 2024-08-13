Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

Kwame A Plus has stated that his wife is one of the few good women left, adding that he will not encourage men to marry because they might not find someone like her.
A Plus mentioned that he has seen his friends suffer all kinds of ill fates in their marriages, a situation he cannot relate to.
“I won’t advise anyone to marry because you may not find a wife like mine. I am fortunate to have the kind of woman that I have, who is very supportive. I have seen my friends marry and all the kinds of issues it comes with.
“I won’t encourage you. I’ll only pray that you find a wife like mine. She has been the best friend that I have; she has been everything. She understands me,” he stated in an interview with HitzFM.
Speaking on his experiences and beliefs as a husband, he asserted: “I am the best husband that you can have. I am the best husband because I will make your life a beautiful experience. I don’t believe that women must work; women are not created to work. Taking care of home and children is already too much work. It’s a full-time job, and women must be paid for it.”
A Plus maintained that all his properties belong to his wife, adding, “I don’t have anything.”
Recently, A Plus’ wife, Akosua Vee, defended her husband in a recent infidelity scandal.
When allegations that he had a child with Ghanaian presenter MC Yaa Yeboah went viral, Akosua Vee took to social media to insist that even if her 'esteemed and responsible' husband were to engage in such activities resulting in the birth of a child, it would be a private family matter, not for public consumption.