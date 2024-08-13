Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

A Plus mentioned that he has seen his friends suffer all kinds of ill fates in their marriages, a situation he cannot relate to.

“I won’t advise anyone to marry because you may not find a wife like mine. I am fortunate to have the kind of woman that I have, who is very supportive. I have seen my friends marry and all the kinds of issues it comes with.

“I won’t encourage you. I’ll only pray that you find a wife like mine. She has been the best friend that I have; she has been everything. She understands me,” he stated in an interview with HitzFM.

Speaking on his experiences and beliefs as a husband, he asserted: “I am the best husband that you can have. I am the best husband because I will make your life a beautiful experience. I don’t believe that women must work; women are not created to work. Taking care of home and children is already too much work. It’s a full-time job, and women must be paid for it.”

A Plus maintained that all his properties belong to his wife, adding, “I don’t have anything.”

Recently, A Plus’ wife, Akosua Vee, defended her husband in a recent infidelity scandal.

