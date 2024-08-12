'I sleep with a gun; I won’t die like Fennec' – A Plus reveals

He mentioned that he keeps a gun for protection and is always prepared to defend himself. He reflected on the tragic murder of the late music mogul Fennec Okyere and affirmed that he would not be caught off guard like him.

“When you fall asleep, you will probably do so with your phone in your hand. I fall asleep with my gun in my hand. Even sometimes, I'm sitting on UTV, I have a gun in my pants. I'm just living and I don't want to die like Fennec.

“Fennec was in his room sleeping, and then people came and he had to wait for them to come and murder him. Bro, you can't die like that. He had to wait. He didn't have anything, no form of protection, so he just had to wait for them to break in and murder him.

“I still have the pictures on my phone. And when I look at Fennec’s pictures, I say to myself, ‘Me, I will not go like that’. The kind of things I'll do before I die, when you put me on my bed, you see me smiling because I would have shot at least one person before I died,” he said.

What happened to Fennec?

Fennec Okyere, CEO of Madtime Entertainment and manager of rapper Kwaw Kese, was murdered at his residence in Accra on 13 March 2014 by unknown assailants.

Colleague artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bullgod, was arrested in 2014 as a suspect but was released in 2017 after the Attorney-General decided not to pursue the case further.