Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has today, 15th July 2024, invited Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, to assist the police in their ongoing investigation into the death of Ahmed Suale.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus
This development follows his recent claims on social media that he has some information regarding who murdered the investigative journalist over five years ago.

“The Cold Case Unit, established in October 2021 under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of this nature, has been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.

“The police are therefore pleased that Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has indicated that he has some information that could assist the ongoing investigation, and he has been invited accordingly,” the police said in a statement on Monday, July 15.

On Friday, 13th July, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, made a bold claim regarding the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale. In a Facebook Live session, A-Plus alleged that he knows the identity of Suale's killers and is prepared to substantiate his claim if required.

“Me, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I swear to God... I swear by the children I have brought to this world, if you try me, you will conduct a press conference every day,” A-Plus asserted, addressing communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have criticised him for his comments about their running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

A-Plus urged the NPP to focus on their campaign instead of attacking him. “I’ve said it, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I know the person who allegedly killed Ahmed Suale, so focus on your campaign. If you like, go and call the police. I, Kwame A-Plus, will go and write a statement, and they will make it public... from 2017, you’ve always known you can’t fight me. Can’t you focus on your campaign and leave me?” he questioned.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Tiger Eye journalist
However, A-Plus emphasised his excellent relationship with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, countering the notion held by some NPP supporters that he has a vendetta against the running mate.

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist, was assassinated in Madina on 16th January 2019 by two unidentified assailants. The killers shot him twice in the chest and once in the neck after breaking into his car. Despite investigations by the Ghana Police Service, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

A-Plus's bold statements have stirred public interest and could influence the ongoing investigation.

Andreas Kamasah

