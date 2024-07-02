ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwame Mickey reaches confidential agreement with Team Eternity over ‘Defe Defe'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music producer, Kwame Mickey, has announced the resolution of the issue regarding Team Eternity Ghana's use of the 'Defe Defe' lyrics in their new song.

Defe-Defe-Fight
Defe-Defe-Fight

A statement released by Kwame Mickey through his OFM company states that “the issue that arose concerning Team Eternity Ghana’s use of a portion of the existing song titled ‘Defe Defe’ in their new song, also titled ‘Defe Defe,’ has been amicably resolved.”

Recommended articles

“The parties have duly entered into a Licence Agreement under which Kwame Mickey grants Team Eternity Ghana the non-exclusive right to use in the new song those words derived from the existing song,” it further states.

Team Eternity
Team Eternity Pulse Ghana

Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’, alleged a few weeks ago that Team Eternity Ghana had infringed on his copyright by using the ‘defe defe’ line for their new hit song.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote: “Who is that Defe Defe singer? If I start right now, they will say I am 'mansonia'. What is the difference between the two songs? Somebody tell her to report and do the needful. That’s all.”

He proceeded to write to YouTube to disable the visibility of Team Eternity's 'Defe Defe' on the platform until they sorted out copyright issues with him.

Team Eternity
Team Eternity Pulse Ghana

This generated debates on social media. While some assert that ‘Defe Defe’ is not an expression created by Hallelujah Voices, and therefore cannot be claimed by them, others say there are similarities in the lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallelujah Voices sing “manhyia Nyame a anka ɔbonsam ayɛ me defe defe,” and Team Eternity sing “manhyia Nyame a anka y’ayɛ me defe defe.”

‘Defe defe' in Twi is an adverb used to describe the gravity of an unpleasant situation. Other synonyms for ‘defe defe’ are ‘pasa pasa’, and ‘basa basa’.

Team Eternity
Team Eternity Team Eternity Pulse Ghana

Although structurally, the rhythmic patterns and melodic phrases of the two lines are different, Kwame Mickey is making a case for the similarities in the lyrical content.

The ‘Defe Defe' song performed by Hallelujah Voices was written by Osuani Afrifa and executively produced by Kwame Mickey for Kaakyire Music Productions. It was released in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Sarkodie tops Pulse polls as Ghana’s fastest rapper, beats LJ and others

#Chivido Wedding

First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding

#CHIVIDO24 [Instagram/Davido]

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/thechefchi]

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife