The 24-year-old, whose latest project, “Life From Nkrumah Krom II”, is receiving wild attention on music streaming platforms and topping other music charts, in an interview on Starr FM has disclosed when he’ll be getting married.

According to a report by Daily Guide, the rapper said his career has taken all his attention for now and the only time settling down, to make a family, will come in, will be when he clocks age thirty-five.

“I want to turn 35 before I settle down with a woman, but for now I am focusing on my music,” he said.

The “Nobody” rapper is 24 years of age now and this means he has eleven more years to just focus on his music and a likelihood of eleven years of waiting for you, in case you are crushing on him and praying to be his wife one day.

Dear Kwesi Arthur crushes can you wait?