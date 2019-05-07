The much talked about and most extravagant fashion show, Met Gala, happened last night and most influential American stars, came out to dazzle fans on the red carpet.

Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Tracee Elis Ross, Lupita Nyongo’o among others were present at the show in style, leaving spellbound statements on the red carpet.

However, one of the noticed missing faces is Rihanna’s, which came as a sort of a disappointment to her fans, who were so anxious to see her on the night.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim in the same fate, therefore, proceeded to the “Umbrella” singer’s Instagram page, to in inquire about her 2019 Met Gala absence. “Riri are u pregnant and hiding? We miss u” she wrote.

Juliet’s comment fueled the anger of another fan, who replied with some unkind words, attacking her personality. A fan using the Instagram handle @mierahbel wrote: “@julietibrahim what kind of stupid question is that? How’s that your f*cking business if she’s pregnant or not!!!!!”

See the screenshot below and share your thoughts with us. Is the fan being too harsh or that’s a fair reply?