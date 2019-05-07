However, the “Made In Ghana” rapper remained his stance and explained that it was appropriate for him to refer to the Asantehene as such because he believes “God” lives in him and that makes him “God”.

The two had a back and forth beneath a post of Okyeame Kwame via the comments session which is also attracted other fans to share views on the notes made by the rapper and actress.

Read their interactions below and tell us what you think.

Sharing a video of Osei Tutu II dancing and explaining his dance moves, Okyeame Kwame wrote:

“Watching the dance carefully, Nana is communicating with his gestures, let me try and explain.He says the Left and Right is all mine. All things come together because of me, everything is mine. It was given to me by God, I have dominion on all things because I am a God. I am in God and God is in Me. Happy Birthday, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Nyame Keseɛ we wish you longer life, peace and prosperity. May Otwediampon Kwame who lives in you multiply your territories. Thank you for showing the African how to live with PRIDE and AUTHORITY. You are ROYAL. Piaaaaaaaw.”

This Yvonne replied saying that “Pls correct it!!!! he's not God! With the capital G. There's only one God!”

Reacting to this, the rapper left a comment to the actress saying that he intentionally write it as such for purporse and triggered long debate. “@yvonnenelsongh it is intentionally written like that. The Offspring of a lion is a lion. The child of God is God.”

Ryn Roberts’ mother argued anyone who refuses acknowledge there’s only one God with the capital can remain in their ignorance. "I’m sorry bro, go check this one out! That's blasphemy. Anyone who thinks otherwise can decide to stay in their ignorance. We know the true G’ GOD.” She wrote.

Coming back with some bible verses to support his opinion, he wrote: “Sister Yvonne We all experience God differently. None of Us can tell how the next Person should feel and or understand God. God is a part of Us . He is Us. We are Him. U see when I was a kid, I was told that I am Man and God lives in Me. But I have grown up to understand that no. The life in Me is nothing but Gods active force. So I am God and this body lives in Me. It’s not about calling names ( ignorance) it’s about understanding and Perspective. Read Your Bible Well. Psalm John 10 30 [sic].”

“Sister Yvonne because of the presence of God in Man I think it is disrespectful to refer to Man as a Small God (god) because it diminishes the God in Man. I would refer to a River as a small god or a deity as a Small god but Man is a Big God. Pls, ask Yourself Who came up with the concept of Small god and big God? What was their motive? Was it for differentiation or to diminish the Africans Idea of Her greatness? I love Me. I know Me. God lives in Me. [sic]” Okyeame added.

Rapper Trigmatic also came along with his thought, with a comment saying that “Indeed there’s only one God” this Yvonne replied saying “Bro, I’m smiling. I’m happy we are in this place”

Okyeame Kwame’s last comment to back and forth was “hmmmm U are right. People don’t understand that nobody should force their religion on others. We all experience God differently. I rest my case [sic]”.

Now tell us what you think. Do you agree with Okyeame Kwame or Yvonne Nelson?