He said Otumfuo's "love for Ghana is deepened and so strong" and urged him not to be power drunk adding that he'll live to be 100 years.

"I pray for God's continuous guidance for you Otumfuo. You have the love for the nation, not exclusively for Asanteman but for Ghana. Your love for Ghana is deepened and so strong…you were born to serve and you’ve been there for the progress of Ghana.

"You are supportive of the governments that have come and I’m happy the current president, your friend, even from before you assumed the monarchy of Asante, you supported him and not only him, your friendships with others from other political parties, please continue like that," he said.

According to him, all that he [Otumfuo] was interested in was to see Ghana develop.

Kufuor added: "Continue to be relevant to the progress and development of our nation. Continue to be a human being. I know you haven’t allowed yourself to be power consumed. You have everything to be power consumed but for 20 years you haven’t. I pray you to live to be 100 without getting power drunk and continue to be human."

"Love humanity, love your nation and love progress. Please be there for all of us, including myself and I’m sure God will continue to bless you. I wish you well, long live Otumfuo, long live Ghana and long live Asanteman," he said.