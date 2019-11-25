According to him, the government will not be judged by the much-touted the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He said "We have been courageous in providing free senior high school or secondary education for all. Few countries can claim such a valiant effort. But when the chips are down it is the economy our people are going to judge us by.

"It is what happens in the market, what jobs we create, what infrastructure we provide that will play on their minds. And it is all about the economy. So there cannot be any more important institutions than those holding the levers of the economy—the Bank of Ghana and the commercial banks, the Revenue Authority and allied revenue generation institutions, the private sector enterprises, and institutions like the Association of Ghana Industries, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Mines, among others."

The Asantehene speaking at a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) said he is confident the election management body (Electoral Commission), will be fair and professional during the 2020 elections.

"I cannot comprehend that persons appointed to this august body would come with the intent of compromising the integrity of the Commission and working in favour of one party. We can never get away from the fact that there will always be one appointing authority at any point in time.

"However, an appointee is under no obligation to do any favours to the appointing authority and it is our conviction that the new chair and members of the commission will endeavour to carry out their duties with impartially and without fear or favour.

"We will urge all concerned to smoke the peace pipe so the commission can reset the button and begin preparations for the conduct of our next elections with total commitment to fairness and justice.

"The security of the state has been under stress lately, raising a serious challenge to our law enforcement agencies. Raising public confidence in the police and other security agencies requires greater professional endeavour. It is a widely held view that the police have suffered in the past from the diminution of resources for critical police duties such as crime detection in favour of matters relating to politics. Rebalancing the focus to improve core police duties remains the ultimate challenge now," he added.