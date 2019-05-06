The project is estimated at $400 million, while the Asantehene has also agreed to donate a land for its construction.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Dr. Mensah said funds have already been secured for the construction of the mega facility.

He further disclosed that the facility will be constructed at Kaase, located in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The Ghanaian-American inventor, who is the creator of Silicon Valley of Ghana, added that the Aircraft Maintenance Facility will built on an 23,000-acre land.

Dr. Mensah revealed this following the “World Meets-In Ghana Investment Forum” organised in Kumasi as part of the Asantehene’s 20th Anniversary.

“The Airport Aircraft Management facility MRO, which will be the first in Ghana will be located in Kumasi. It will be built on land donated by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

“We have already raised the money- so we have it already. This is going to be an anchor for an Airport city that will bring development to Kumasi and entire West Africa.”

Dr. Mensah said the Aircraft Maintenance Facility will benefit both local and international airlines when constructed.

According to him, it will the base where aircrafts are thoroughly checked by engineers before they take-off.

“All people in West Africa will fly in here and they will be and put into the Aircraft Maintenance facility. Engineers from KNUST will come in, look at all the systems and instrument and change those that are bad before the Aircraft takes off. This will be for all airlines including the international ones,” Dr. Mensah added.