The report was carved from a tweet shared by a twitter account with the handle @moeshaboduong. Reacting to this, the Ghanaian actress has taken to Instagram to clarify that the twitter account does not belong to her.

According to Moesha, the account is actually a ghost page which has been impersonating her for some time now. She has, therefore, urged her followers to disregard anything shared by the twitter account.

The “Away Bus” actress shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote: “Fake twitter acoount those of you on Twitter ..help me report this page.Is a scam .I am not on Twitter and never been there in my life [sic]”

See her post below.