The Communications Minister claimed victory in a Facebook post late Monday ahead of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) official declaration.

Ursula Owusu contested the Ablekuma West constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Reverend Kweku Addo in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

But without a shred of concrete evidence and an official declaration from the Electoral Commission, she took to her Facebook page to announce victory.

“Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful,” she captioned a photo she shared on her Facebook while counting is ongoing.

She then claimed she has taken Ablekuma West constituency ‘personal’ and furthered picked up a verse from Medikal’s hit song "La Hustle" (which features Criss Waddle and Joey B) to troll her opponent, Reverend Kweku Addo.

“M’afa Ablekuma West Personal. La hustle ooooo ny3 saaa la wu,” she added.

Ursula Owusu has represented Ablekuma West Constituency for two terms, having been elected first in 2012.