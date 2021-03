She shared a photo of PassionAir plane and captioned: “Dear @flypassionairgh kindly learn to respect your passengers, their schedule and time. You can’t just change your flying time at the last minute. Like how? Before the flight is booked, we ask your attendant what time the flight will move, then we buy our tickets according to that. Then after buying and reschedule our meetings and time you just wake up and say the time has changed. Really? Pls, do unto others what you want them to do unto you tnx.”