Let my story be a beacon of inspiration for you – Sarkodie tells Ghanaians

The rapper shared a short documentary detailing his journey which he said should be “a beacon of inspiration for you [youth] to keep pushing forward.”

“From 2010 to now, the journey has been a testament to consistency and resilience… The grind never stops. Greatness awaits!” Sarkodie wrote.

It can be recalled that Sarkodie dropped his recent single, ‘Otan’, which talked about his unwavering resilience and attainment of excellence in the face of the numerous challenges he has faced in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie has received eight nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards including a nomination for the artiste of the year which the rapper has won twice already in 2010 and 2013.