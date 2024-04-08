In a Facebook post to celebrate his 14 years in the industry, the ‘Countryside’ hitmaker urged the young and upcoming musicians to emulate his traits of resilience and perseverance.
Let my story be a beacon of inspiration for you – Sarkodie tells Ghanaians
Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has encouraged Ghanaians not to give up in their endeavours to succeed despite the difficult challenges they face.
The rapper shared a short documentary detailing his journey which he said should be “a beacon of inspiration for you [youth] to keep pushing forward.”
“From 2010 to now, the journey has been a testament to consistency and resilience… The grind never stops. Greatness awaits!” Sarkodie wrote.
It can be recalled that Sarkodie dropped his recent single, ‘Otan’, which talked about his unwavering resilience and attainment of excellence in the face of the numerous challenges he has faced in the past.
Sarkodie has received eight nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards including a nomination for the artiste of the year which the rapper has won twice already in 2010 and 2013.
Sarkodie has over the years etched his name as one of Africa’s best rapper having won BET awards and other African awards.
