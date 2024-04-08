ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Let my story be a beacon of inspiration for you – Sarkodie tells Ghanaians

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has encouraged Ghanaians not to give up in their endeavours to succeed despite the difficult challenges they face.

SARKODIE
SARKODIE

In a Facebook post to celebrate his 14 years in the industry, the ‘Countryside’ hitmaker urged the young and upcoming musicians to emulate his traits of resilience and perseverance.

Recommended articles

The rapper shared a short documentary detailing his journey which he said should be “a beacon of inspiration for you [youth] to keep pushing forward.”

“From 2010 to now, the journey has been a testament to consistency and resilience… The grind never stops. Greatness awaits!” Sarkodie wrote.

It can be recalled that Sarkodie dropped his recent single, ‘Otan’, which talked about his unwavering resilience and attainment of excellence in the face of the numerous challenges he has faced in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie has received eight nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards including a nomination for the artiste of the year which the rapper has won twice already in 2010 and 2013.

Sarkodie has over the years etched his name as one of Africa’s best rapper having won BET awards and other African awards.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse