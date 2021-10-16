LGBTQI will eventually be legalized in Ghana – Archipalago

In a post on Instagram, Archipalago said that it’s only wise for us to legalize homos*xuality than to receive several forms of sanctioning from the western world.

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has also added his voice to the legalization of LGBTQI in the country.

He told KalyJay on Twitter Spaces on Friday night that he loves lesbians and gays and that nobody should sit on their freedom.

“There are a lot of things that are not working in this country,” he said, before throwing his weight behind them. “I would like to say to the whole of Ghana that it's a free world. Ad if we don't know how to fight for our rights, we are going to live in a country where we won't know where to stand as people.”

He said the world is developing and that everybody should have the free will to enjoy their lives to the fullest.

“I have fans who are lesbians, I have fans who are gays. I f**king love gays. Recently, I was being [inaudible] by gays. I was like, wow, 'this guy is my bestie.' Are you getting what I'm saying? I don't discriminate. I get mad with issues like this because our leaders travel outside the country and everything is okay there.”