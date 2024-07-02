Ghanaians are criticising me instead of sympathising after my accident – Lil Win

Wounded LilWin shows up at his movie premiere, speaks about his accident (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

The actor denied claims that the accident was due to reckless driving on his part and emphasised that it was not intentional.

“I was sitting down and asked myself if it’s my matter that is being discussed on TV as such. There are a lot of things about a car; it’s a machine. It doesn’t matter if it’s brand new. Anything can happen.

"I am not happy about what happened to the victims. The media has reported the matter as if I deliberately knocked down the young boy with the car and intentionally collided my vehicle with his," he stated.

“They made it seem like I had a telescope, saw a child in the car, and decided to kill him,” he added.

Background

The actor was involved in a car accident which occurred on May 25 at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi, when Lil Win's car collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the young child.

He was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

Following this, the actor released a new song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta, addressing the accident and his experiences.