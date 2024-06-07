Lil Win’s wife terribly affected by his legal woes, bursts into tears and prays for him

The video's caption depicted the actor's wife pleading with God to protect her husband from harm and maintain his health amidst his current difficulties.

She sought divine assistance as her husband deals with health issues and legal proceedings following an accident that led to the death of the three-year-old, Tawiah Ampomah.

“Dear God, as I pray for my husband, I ask that you protect him. Please protect his life and health. Also, shield him from anyone or anything that could harm him. He is a blessing in my life and to our family,” read the caption in a video shared by blogger Sikaofficial on X.

Meanwhile, LilWin was detained by police on Monday, 3rd June 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has been granted bail of GH¢50,000, and the case has been adjourned to 27th June 2024.

The accident involving LilWin occurred on 25th May 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi.

A head-on collision between LilWin's Benz and another vehicle resulted in several injuries and the unfortunate death of a three-year-old child.

