Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing our movie because he didn't look his best - LilWin

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor and producer LilWin, born Kwadwo Nkansah, recently shared an interesting story about his unreleased movie starring the legendary highlife musician, Daddy Lumba.

Lilwin and Daddy Lumba
Lilwin and Daddy Lumba

Speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, on Monday, May 13, 2024, LilWin revealed that he is the first and only Ghanaian to produce a movie featuring Daddy Lumba, although the movie was never released.

LilWin explained that the decision to withhold the movie came after Daddy Lumba expressed concerns about his appearance in the film.

Lilwin
Lilwin Lilwin Pulse Ghana

"Kwadwo, you know women love me. I am not looking good in this movie. Let’s start all over again," LilWin recalled Lumba saying. Despite LilWin’s attempts to explain that Lumba’s look suited the character he was playing, Lumba remained unconvinced.

The movie featured other notable music stars such as Amakye Dede, Ampong, and Kofi Nti. LilWin mentioned that it was during the filming of this movie that Ampong and Daddy Lumba first met, leading to their future collaboration.

LilWin noted that the initiative for the movie came from Daddy Lumba himself, who called to express his admiration for LilWin’s work and suggested they collaborate on a film. Enthusiastic about the opportunity, LilWin immediately began working on the project.

Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo
Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo ece-auto-gen

Highlighting the financial support he received from Daddy Lumba, LilWin shared that Lumba did not charge for his role but instead gifted him GHS8,000 on several occasions and supported the project financially.

They also performed together at a thanksgiving show at Miklin Hotel, after which Lumba gave him more than GHS10,000.

The film, which used Daddy Lumba’s song "Nea Wo Ho Beto Wo" as its soundtrack, was nearly completed when Lumba asked to review it. Upon seeing the preview, Lumba requested that they redo the movie because he felt he did not look his best.

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin ece-auto-gen

Despite being disappointed, LilWin respected Lumba’s wishes and decided not to release the movie, valuing his relationship with the highlife icon and his kindness over the potential success of the film.

Reflecting on the situation, LilWin admitted that he once considered giving Lumba the master copy of the movie to watch at his leisure, emphasizing how beautiful the movie was with Ampong playing the role of a pastor.

In summary, the movie remains unreleased out of respect for Daddy Lumba’s concerns, and LilWin continues to cherish the experience and the support he received from the music legend.

