'It’s not easy' - LilWin says he took English lessons to interact with Nollywood stars

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actor and film producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has significantly elevated the Ghanaian movie industry by enlisting top Nollywood stars for his latest film.

Lilwin
Lilwin

The movie dubbed ” A Country Called Ghana” will feature stars like Ramsey Nouah, Charles Dawurum and many more.

He picked them up from the Kotoka International Airport earlier today. While many people were worried about how Lilwin will communicate to his Nigerian colleagues because of his shortcomings in the English Language, Lilwin proved everyone wrong.

Lilwin flies in Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars
Lilwin flies in Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars Lilwin flies in Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars Pulse Ghana

In a video shared on his IG page, Lilwin could be seen speaking English fluently to Ramsey Nouah and his colleagues.

Lilwin indicated that he took English speaking class to be able to successfully communicate with his colleagues.

This has made many people congratulate him for going the extra mile to prove that the Kumawood industry is not dead as people had earlier perceived.

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin ece-auto-gen

This comes after the actor’s fight with Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah.

Lilwin fired Martha Ankomah in a viral video after she declined to act in a movie to protect her brand.

According to him, Martha Ankomah refused to act in the movie because she noted it did not make sense.

Angry Lilwin jumped on social media to insult her and undermine her brand.

Martha Ankomah has since sued Lilwin for defamation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

