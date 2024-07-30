ADVERTISEMENT
LilWin's 'A country Called Ghana' film win international award

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, received international recognition for his 2024 movie 'A Country Called Ghana'.

The actor also shared a video of the three awards at the event. Lil Win revealed that the movie won Best Actor, Best Makeup, and Best Production Design awards.

Renowned Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, and LilWin
The Best Actor award went to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the lead role in the movie. The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was also screened at the festival from 25 to 27 July 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, Lil Win expressed his appreciation to the cast and crew of the movie and congratulated them for their latest award wins.

He wrote, "LILWIN'S MOVIE ‘A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA’, DIRECTED BY FRANK FIIFI GHARBIN WINS 3 AWARDS AT THIS YEAR'S IMO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IN NIGERIA.* *1....BEST ACTOR: RAMSEY NOUAH* *2...BEST MAKEUP* *3... BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN* *CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL CAST AND CREW, ESPECIALLY THE WINNERS 👍*."

'A Country Called Ghana' has gained multiple recognitions since its premiere in May 2024. The movie bagged nominations in Germany and New Zealand and will be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024.

Below is the social media post of Lil Win announcing the award wins:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

