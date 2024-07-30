LilWin's 'A country Called Ghana' film win international award

The actor also shared a video of the three awards at the event. Lil Win revealed that the movie won Best Actor, Best Makeup, and Best Production Design awards.

Renowned Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, and LilWin Pulse Ghana

The Best Actor award went to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the lead role in the movie. The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was also screened at the festival from 25 to 27 July 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, Lil Win expressed his appreciation to the cast and crew of the movie and congratulated them for their latest award wins.

He wrote, "LILWIN'S MOVIE ‘A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA’, DIRECTED BY FRANK FIIFI GHARBIN WINS 3 AWARDS AT THIS YEAR'S IMO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IN NIGERIA.* *1....BEST ACTOR: RAMSEY NOUAH* *2...BEST MAKEUP* *3... BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN* *CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL CAST AND CREW, ESPECIALLY THE WINNERS 👍*."

'A Country Called Ghana' has gained multiple recognitions since its premiere in May 2024. The movie bagged nominations in Germany and New Zealand and will be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024.

