University is not hard; Lisa Quama on schooling, working with Beyonce and more (VIDEO)

"My parents used to tell me that before they could put food in my mouth they had to dance for me to be happy before they put food in my mouth. So from then, I had a passion for dance," she said.

Lisa Quama Pulse Ghana

As to when she took dancing out of home, Lisa said "I started dancing in KG" adding that she continued and later enrolled in dance class to perfect her moves.

"I started going to dance class at DWP Academy," she noted and disclosed that "so when I am in school and I have the money, I do not spend it. When I come home, I use that money for dance class, I use it to invest in myself".

Talking about combining school with her growing fame calling for gigs and more, the Entertainment Prefect whilst in SHS, said " it won’t affect my studies because I am a very smart girl" adding that "I am still in school, I am in the University of Ghana Legon, in Level 100".

"In SHS it was quite easy because when you are in school, you are a boarder, so you cannot come home to dance and when I am on vacation, that’s when I spend time dancing," she continued.

Despite stories of the dreadful chase and anxiety to score and keep up with a good GPA in Tertiary intuitions, Lisa says just a few months of enrolling in the premier Ghanaian University, she has discovered that University is not hard, hence, 'more dancing for the corner there'.

"When I got to Legon, I decided to analyse my environment so that I will know how to combine the two (learning with dancing). Now I know that university is not really hard, so now, I go for dance class, and I still have time to learn".

LIsa Quama Pulse Ghana

The talented teenage dancer with her dance classmates from the DWP Academy has featured in Beyonce's 'Already' music video which features Shatta Wale and has been partly shot in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking about working with stars, Lisa said " I was so amazed that I am working with Sherrie Silver, I’m working with Beyonce, I’m working with Medikal and the zeal to work with them is just there"