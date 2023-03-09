Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio, the actress said parents sometimes know things young people do not consider when choosing their life partners.
Listen to your parents when choosing life partners – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde advises the youth
Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has advised young people to always listen their parents when it comes to the selection of their life partners.
“Don’t argue with your parents about your life partner. There are things they see that you will not see. It doesn’t mean they are always 100% right. But trust me, 80% – 90% are right when it comes to very serious life choices like a life partner,” she added.
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde also encouraged parents always want the best for their children and young people must accommodate their parents’ suggestions in addition to their own plans.
“When it comes to career, you will have to understand that parents are sometimes biased. It’s not really their fault. It is because they want the best for you and they believe some careers will make more money and time passed, it hasn’t, But times are changing,” the actress noted.
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde added “sometimes they don’t see that because they are not in that generation. In the beginning, when it is very rocky, find a way to merge both that is your will and vision and somehow accommodate them.”
Omotola Jalade is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model who her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Ekeinde has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of copies.
