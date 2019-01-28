According to the C.E.O of YN Productions, she visited the Ridge Hospital when she was pregnant and she was blown away and even wondered if she was in Ghana.

Kotoka International Airport’s all-new Terminal 3 has also been on the lips of Nigeria’s Tuface, Omotola among other African stars for its exquisite nature and Yvonne Nelson has also expressed similar remarks about the edifice.

Speaking on Yvonne Okoro’s “Dining With Cooks and Braggarts” Tv Show, she said “But I think Mahama too has done a great job, you know I saw the airport and I was like wow, and then I went to the Ridge Hospital when I was pregnant, I was like eii am I in Ghana, herh I was shocked, Yvonne”

However, on the opinion of ever getting actively involved in Politics, Ryn’s mother who disclosed she is pursuing a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA said that she only wants to serve Ghana and she would love to be an Ambassador to some nice country.

Speaking on issues relating to the current NPP Government, Yvonne Nelson said “I know that things are hard in town, sincerely there is some hardship but as John said, Rome wasn’t built in a day”

The actress, however, emphasized that she is just a concerned citizen and not partisan personality but if she would have to join anything Political Party, she will join those who don’t steal that much.

Watch from the interview below.