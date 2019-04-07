Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, the former HIV/AIDS ambassador, has accused former President John Mahama of dismissing her from her role and offered the position to his wife, Lordina, shortly after was installed president in 2012.

The controversial ex-ambassador, made the claim in a Facebook post Saturday and said Lordina Mahama made millions of dollars from her role.

"Former president John Mahama was the vice chairman of the Aids commission when i was made the ambassador in 2011," she wrote on Facebook.

"...We were in Washington Dc in America with some ministers when His Excellency Professor Mills died in 2012 and the moment we returned to Ghana and Mr Mahama was made the president, they kicked my ass out and gave my position to Madam Lordina Mahama."

Dzidzor Mensah is currently under police investigation for allegedly faking her HIV/AIDS status.

The New Patriotic Party's Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC made the complaint to the police for his arrest.

Below is her full post.

"Former president John Mahama was the vice chairman of the Aids commission when i was made the ambassador in 2011

I remember very well the congratulatory messages Dr Amenya used to send me after my programmes .he always appreciated the fact that i was delivering beyond their expectation.

I'm that kind of person who works with full speed when given a task.

We were in Washington Dc in America with some ministers when His Excellency Professor Mills died in 2012 and the moment we returned to Ghana and Mr Mahama was made the president, they kicked my ass out and gave my position to Madam Lordina Mahama.

I was a very quiet person then who hardly complains so i didn't say anything. they didn't ever imagine in thier wildest dream that i could grow to be this vocal to speak against what they did to me.

Madam Lordina Mahama please with all due respect go and give all the Millions of dollars you were busily collecting back to Abronye.

Now you want Abronye DC to arrest me for what i know nothing about.

It's time for me to return to Ghana in few days and am really scared Abronye will send me to Nsawam prison .A prison with no toilet facility.

Me too i like going to toilet at midnight."